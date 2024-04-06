Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima Get Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2024 | 10:53 AM
The Pakistan Cricket Board says both players received minor injuries and got immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Pakistan renowned women cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima got injured in a minor car accident in Karachi, the Pakistan cricket Board confirmed on Saturday.
The board, in a statement l, sais that the accident took place on Friday evening.
Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team.
Both the players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
More Stories From Sports
-
Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash11 hours ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to go on sale from Saturday13 hours ago
-
Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years14 hours ago
-
Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team14 hours ago
-
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash16 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam17 hours ago
-
Mahmood Jan Babar, Nadir Khawaja reach Table Tennis finals in PPC Ramadan Sports Gala19 hours ago
-
Talented youngsters will be provided chance in National Games19 hours ago
-
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director19 hours ago
-
Trials for Inter-Regional 9 Men, 7 Women Games from April 20: Syed Fakre Jahan20 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Football Association holds elections22 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after 'terrible' crash in Basque Country1 day ago