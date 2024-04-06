Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Pakistan renowned women cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima got injured in a minor car accident in Karachi, the Pakistan cricket Board confirmed on Saturday.

The board, in a statement l, sais that the accident took place on Friday evening.

Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team.

Both the players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April.