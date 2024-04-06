Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima Received Minor Injuries In Car Accident
Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board Saturday provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday night, are currently under care of Pakistan Cricket Board Medical team.
It has also confirmed that despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently in stable condition. Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on April 18.
