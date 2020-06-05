Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket season

(@fidahassanain)

PCB, however, decides not to renew the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who would now resume his duties in the high performance set-up while Iqbal's replacement will be made through an advertisement process.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to retain Bismah Maroof as captain till the end of the 2020-21 season here on Friday.

The board, however, decided not to renew the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who would now resume his duties in the high performance set-up. Iqbal’s replacement would be made through an advertisement process.

Women’s central contract list 2020-21 is as follows:

Category A – Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz

Category C - Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail.

Women’s emerging contract list 2020-21: Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah

Twenty-two-year-old Muneeba Ali, who made an impact with 292 runs at a healthy average of 58.40 in the National T20 Championship with a century and three half-centuries in five matches, has been included in the nine-player emerging contract list.

The left-handed batter is joined by 16-year-old leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah, who bagged a player-of-the-match award on her ODI debut against Bangladesh Women in Lahore in November 2019 and was the highest wicket-taker in the national one-day championship.

The Pakistan national women’s team is scheduled to feature in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the ACC Women’s T20 Cup in the next 12 months, while an U19 team will feature in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig were three players of women cricket team whose promotions was because of their international performances.

Star woman players would continue to hold the reins of Pakistan national women’s cricket team as skipper till the end of the 2020-21 as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the list for 20201-21, left-arm spinner Anam Amin and middle-order batter Omaima Sohail were the new entries in the significantly improved, enhanced and performance-based PCB women’s central contract, which would come into effect from 1 July.

The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 per cent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent rise, respectively.

The Pakistan national women’s team would travel business class on all flights longer than five hours in a continuation to last year.

The nine-player list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem (who made her Pakistan debut in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year), 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal (who won player-of-the-match award on her T20I debut against Bangladesh in October).

The match fee and event prize money had been increased by 100 per cent while daily allowances were increased by 50 per cent.