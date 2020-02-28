UrduPoint.com
Bismah Maroof Ruled Out Of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:51 PM

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 after suffering communitive fracture in her right thumb during her side’s 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday.

The PCB has named Nahida Khan as Bismah’s replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee’s approval. In Bismah’s absence, Javeria Khan will captain the side.

Bismah will now travel with the side to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia’s orthopedic surgeon.

Bismah scored four in Pakistan’s 116 in 19.

4 overs after they were set a 159-run target.

Pakistan’s next match is against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday. To stay in content for a place in the semi-finals, they have to beat South Africa and then Thailand on 3 March.

