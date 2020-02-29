UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bismah Maroof Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 20 With Injury

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:53 AM

Bismah Maroof ruled out of T20 World Cup 20 with injury

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020 after suffering a comminuted fracture in her right thumb during team's 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020 after suffering a comminuted fracture in her right thumb during team's 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday.

Opener batter Javeria Khan has been named captain and will lead the team in Bisma's absence, The PCB has named Nahida Khan as Bismah's replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee's approval.

Bismah will travel with the team to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia's orthopedic surgeon.

Bismah scored four in Pakistan's 116 in 19.4 overs after they were set a daunting target of 159 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan women's team will play their next match against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday. Pakistan Women cricketers must win their next two matches against South Africa (March 1) and Thailand (March 3) in order to cement their place in semi finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Thailand ICC Australia PCB Canberra Sydney Lead South Africa March Women Sunday 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Zalmi down Qalandars in rain curtailed match

6 minutes ago

All-female orchestra to kick-start Expo 2020 music ..

11 minutes ago

Military Base in Northern France Closed Due to COV ..

26 minutes ago

WHO Registers 1,027 New Coronavirus Cases Over Pa ..

36 minutes ago

At 20 people die in train-bus collision near Rohri

1 hour ago

Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very hig ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.