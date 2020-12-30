UrduPoint.com
Bismah Maroof Withdraws From South Africa Tour

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:43 PM

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s tour to South Africa due to family reasons

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2020) Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s tour to South Africa due to family reasons.

Bismah had participated in the training camp in Karachi since 20 December, before returning to Lahore on Wednesday to rejoin her family.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of women’s wing and chief selector: “Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month’s tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted. She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first.

“When we’ll announce the 17-player squad on Thursday, we’ll name the stand-in captain as well for the South Africa tour, which comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.”

Previous media release on the South Africa tour is available here.

