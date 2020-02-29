UrduPoint.com
Bismah Ruled Out Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:32 AM

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after suffering communitive fracture in her right thumb during her side's 42-run defeat against England in Canberra, Australia on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after suffering communitive fracture in her right thumb during her side's 42-run defeat against England in Canberra, Australia on Friday.

The PCB here on Friday night has named Nahida Khan as Bismah's replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee's approval.

In Bismah's absence, Javeria Khan will captain the side.

Bismah will now travel with the side to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia's orthopedic surgeon.

Bismah scored four in Pakistan's 116 in 19.4 overs after they were set a 159-run target.

Pakistan's next match is against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday. To stay in content fora place in the semi-finals, they have to beat South Africa and then Thailand on 3 March.

