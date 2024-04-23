Bismah, Sadia, Hani progress in ICC Women’s Rankings

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Pakistani players Bismah Maroof, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani have progressed in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, released Tuesday.

Former captain Bismah Maroof has moved up one place to 27th while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has progressed from 23rd to 17th position after grabbing three wickets in the first two matches against the West Indies.

Umm-e-Hani of Pakistan progressed up nine places to 60th in the bowling rankings. Connell (up three places to 25th), Henry (up six places to 36th) and Kavisha Dilhari of Sri Lanka (up seven places to 48th) are others to move up the bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu is back at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings after a superb 195 not out in the third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom that helped her team level the ICC Women’s Championship Series 1-1.

Athapaththu’s ninth ODI century, which is the highest score in a successful chase in Women’s ODIs, helped her overtake England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt to the top spot.

The left-hander had earlier been number one from 3 to 12 July 2023 before Beth Mooney and then Sciver-Brunt overtook her.

Another former number one batter also rose after the series, Athapaththu’s counterpart Laura Wolvaardt moving up two places to third position after scoring an unbeaten 184 that helped South Africa post a huge total of 301 for five in the third ODI.

West Indies captain Hayley Mathews completed a trio of captain-openers who moved up the rankings, her double of 140 not out and three for 17 in the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Pakistan in Karachi helping her move up seven places to 11th position among batters and to second in the all-rounders’ list.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies (up two places to 18th) is another notable gainer in the batting rankings while Sri Lanka’s Nilakshi de Silva and the West Indies pair of Shemaine Campbell and Chinelle Henry have also moved up the rankings.

