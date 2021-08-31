UrduPoint.com

Bissegger Wins Benelux Dike-town Time-trial

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:02 PM

Bissegger wins Benelux dike-town time-trial

Swiss EF-Nippo rider Stefan Bissegger won the time-trial on stage two of the Tour of Benelux on Tuesday to also leap into the overall lead at Lelystad in the northern Netherlands

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Swiss EF-Nippo rider Stefan Bissegger won the time-trial on stage two of the Tour of Benelux on Tuesday to also leap into the overall lead at Lelystad in the northern Netherlands.

Time-trials are known to be run at a faster pace at high altitude but Lelystad was created in 1967, built on the seabed thanks to a giant dike, and is in fact 3 metres below sea level.

Racing over the 11.1km course in 12 minutes and 08seconds this was 22-year-old Bissegger's third individual time-trial win of the season.

Italy's Leonardo Affini was second and Stefan Kung was third on the only time-trial of this seven day World Tour event.

Bissegger takes over the leader's jersey from Monday's stage winner Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix and is 19sec ahead of Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and 20 ahead of Kung.

"It was one of those races that you need to be careful with your energy over the opening stretch before letting go," said the winner.

One of the big pre-race favourites Remco Evenepoel said he felt sick on Tuesday and trundled in 22nd place, after losing time due to a broken wheel and a mechanical error on Monday mean his chances of winning the tour look over.

Wednesday's stage is a flat run to Hoogerheide in the Netherlands and should favour a sprint, while the last four stages are all in Belgium and will favour the riders who prefer rolling terrain.

Related Topics

World Lead Belgium Netherlands Denmark Event All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

6 minutes ago
 CBA adds 7,000 people to tax net: CEO

CBA adds 7,000 people to tax net: CEO

3 minutes ago
 Sindh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, 932 new patients ..

Sindh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, 932 new patients in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister inaugurates NADRA PAK-ID mobile app ..

Prime Minister inaugurates NADRA PAK-ID mobile app

3 minutes ago
 1,50,000 people vaccinated against Corona in Sujaw ..

1,50,000 people vaccinated against Corona in Sujawal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.