BJK Cup Holders France Knocked Out By Russia

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :France's reign as Billie Jean King Cup holders ended on Wednesday when Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova edged Alize Cornet to send the Russians into the semi-finals in Prague.

Pavlyuchenkova beat Cornet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to secure the decisive point Russia needed to win Group A and send France home.

In the first rubber of the day, France's Clara Burel stunned Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Russia beat Canada 3-0 on Tuesday and Canada had in turn edged France 2-1 on Monday.

This means that even if Russia lose to France 2-1 after the final doubles rubber, they will have won more matches at the rebranded version of the Fed Cup whose last edition France won in 2019.

Pavlyuchenkova and Cornet staged a spirited tug-of-war fighting hard for each ball, with a more patient and precise Pavlyuchenkova distributing the balls and Cornet doing much of the running.

They traded a break apiece in the first set before Pavlyuchenkova slammed a volley into the net to hand Cornet another break and the set.

But Pavlyuchenkova took the second set after earning two breaks and then broke Cornet's serve again in the marathon first game of set three, which proved the crucial moment as she then cruised to the win.

