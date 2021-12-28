UrduPoint.com

Black Jack Wins Sydney To Hobart Yacht Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:28 PM

Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Supermaxi Black Jack won the 76th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Tuesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Supermaxi Black Jack won the 76th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Tuesday.

Skippered by Mark Bradford, Black Jack took line honours after a tight tussle with LawConnect on the River Derwent after two days 12 hours 37min and 17 sec of racing.

It was one of the slowest Sydney to Hobart races ever with harsh conditions forcing withdrawals due to damage or minor crew injuries.

Related Topics

Hobart Sydney Bradford Race

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mehmood calls on CM Punjab

Shafqat Mehmood calls on CM Punjab

1 minute ago
 Debate on reforms sparks scuffles in Jordan parlia ..

Debate on reforms sparks scuffles in Jordan parliament

1 minute ago
 Save the Children confirms two staff members among ..

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

4 minutes ago
 Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Kho ..

Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Khoso's dispensary

4 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded Fro ..

Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded From Register of Prisoners Liable ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.