Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Supermaxi Black Jack won the 76th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Tuesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Supermaxi Black Jack won the 76th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Tuesday.

Skippered by Mark Bradford, Black Jack took line honours after a tight tussle with LawConnect on the River Derwent after two days 12 hours 37min and 17 sec of racing.

It was one of the slowest Sydney to Hobart races ever with harsh conditions forcing withdrawals due to damage or minor crew injuries.