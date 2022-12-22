UrduPoint.com

BlackCaps Arrive In Karachi To Play Test, ODI Series Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

The New Zealand Cricket Team is touring Pakistan after 18 years long gap to play Test and ODI series.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) The New Zealand cricket squad arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to play two Tests and three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The Blackcaps led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport. Strict security arrangements were made for the visitors from airport to the hotel.

According to the schedule, both Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first Test on Dec 26 at National Park arena in Karachi and they will play their second Test from January 3, 2023 to January 7, 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams will start playing ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi soon after conclusion of Test series.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced 16-player Test squad for the Test series.

It may be mentioned here that Black Caps had abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts last year.

Now, they are touring Pakistan after long gap of 18 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan Hotel January May From Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of sola ..

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

1 hour ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.