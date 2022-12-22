BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) The New Zealand cricket squad arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to play two Tests and three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The Blackcaps led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport. Strict security arrangements were made for the visitors from airport to the hotel.

According to the schedule, both Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first Test on Dec 26 at National Park arena in Karachi and they will play their second Test from January 3, 2023 to January 7, 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams will start playing ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi soon after conclusion of Test series.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced 16-player Test squad for the Test series.

It may be mentioned here that Black Caps had abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts last year.

Now, they are touring Pakistan after long gap of 18 years.