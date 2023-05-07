Blackcaps honour Lindsay Crocker with black armbands

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Blackcaps team and support staff on Sunday wore black armbands in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) in the city to honour the former first class player, BLACKCAPS Manager & NZC Head of Operations Lindsey Crocker, who passed away on Sunday morning NZT.

Lindsay played 88 games for New Zealand in the 1980s and served as CEO at Auckland cricket.