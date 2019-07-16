UrduPoint.com
Blades Sign Former Man United Starlet Morrison

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:02 PM

Blades sign former Man United starlet Morrison

Premier League new-boys Sheffield United signed former Manchester United forward Ravel Morrison on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Premier League new-boys Sheffield United signed former Manchester United forward Ravel Morrison on Tuesday.

Morrison earned a one-year contract after impressing Blades boss Chris Wilder during a trial after leaving Ostersund.

"Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties," Wilder said.

"I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav. We believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.

" Morrison progressed through the academy ranks at Old Trafford and was described by then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson as the most talented 14-year-old he had ever seen.

But a catalogue of off-field problems prompted Ferguson to sell Morrison to West Ham in January 2012 after he had made only three first-team appearances.

Morrison scored three goals in 18 appearances for West Ham and had loan spells at Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff before joining Lazio.

Despite signing a four-year deal with Lazio, Morrison made only seven appearances.

He returned to QPR for a second loan spell in 2017 and most recently featured for Sweden's Ostersund.

