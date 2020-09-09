UrduPoint.com
Blades Sign West Brom's Burke, Albion Take Robinson In Exchange

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Sheffield United have sealed their fourth signing in a week after West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke moved to Bramall Lane in exchange for Callum Robinson

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Sheffield United have sealed their fourth signing in a week after West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke moved to Bramall Lane in exchange for Callum Robinson.

Scotland international Burke agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League club.

He is the Blades' latest new arrival after deals for Derby defenders Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe and a loan move for Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu.

Burke made his debut for Nottingham Forest aged 17 before joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2016.

He moved to West Brom in a 15 million ($19 million) transfer a year later which broke his own record as the most expensive Scottish footballer.

However, he failed to establish himself with Albion and, after loan spells at Celtic and Alaves, the 23-year-old will look to reignite his career at Bramall Lane.

"We needed a touch of pace and Oli certainly gives us that. We've been working on it for a few weeks and obviously we wish Callum (Robinson) all the best," Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club's website.

"It's a move that suits all parties. Oli's had a couple of big moves in the past that haven't gone as he'd have hoped, but it's down to us now to give him a kick-start."Robinson enjoyed an impressive loan spell with West Brom in the second half of their promotion-winning campaign last season.

The forward has signed a five-year deal and the Premier League club's sporting director Luke Dowling said: "There is a belief here that there is a lot more to come from Callum under Slaven Bilic's guidance and his development will be another important asset for the club."

