Blind Cricket Super League 2020 kicks off in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Blind cricket Super League 2020 was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry here today. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that sports activities are indispensable for the health of youth and keep them focused on life.

He said that sports also help in character building which eventually leads to developing a society with constructive people. He said that Pakistan's blind cricketers have brought laurels to the nations internationally.

He said that sacrifices made by Pakistan's Armed Forces are torchbearers for the youth of the nation and those who speak against Pakistan Army are traitors. Blind Cricket Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are participating in the event.