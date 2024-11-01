Blind Cricket T20 World Cup schedule announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) has announced the schedule of the 4th edition of the Blind Cricket T20 World Cup to take place in Lahore and Multan from November 23 to December 3.

According to the President World Blind Cricket Ltd, Syed Sultan Shah, the mega event will feature blind cricket teams of Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal and Afghanistan. The Indian team will be defending their title in the extravaganza.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between South Africa and hosts Pakistan on November 23 at the Ghani Institute of Cricket Ground, DHA, Lahore while traditional rivals, India and Pakistan, will face each other on November 25.

The arrival of all participating foreign teams will be completed by November 21 and the opening ceremony of the World Cup will be held on November 22 in Lahore.

The iconic city of Lahore will host 15 matches of the event, including the opening match, while the historical city of Multan will host 9 matches, including both semifinals and final.