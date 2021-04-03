Blind Cricket tournament: Pakistan Team beat India by 58 runs

(@fidahassanain)

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Pakistan blind cricket has beaten Indian cricket team by 58 runs in the ongoing triangular series in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Earlier, Pakistani batsman Badar Munir scored 50 off 27 balls and led the nation to a strong position. He made four sixes. Moin Aslam could score 33 while captain Nisar Ali made 30 runs.

Ajay Teddy, the Indian bowler, got two wickets.

