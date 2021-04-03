UrduPoint.com
Blind Cricket Tournament: Pakistan Team Beat India By 58 Runs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:15 PM

Blind Cricket tournament: Pakistan Team beat India by 58 runs

Indian failed to chase the target of 186 in 20 overs  as they could only score 127 for 9 in the limited format in the ongoing triangular blind cricket tournament in  Sylhet, Bangladesh.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Pakistan blind cricket has beaten Indian cricket team by 58 runs in the ongoing triangular series in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Indian team failed to meet the target of 186 runs set by Pakistan team and could score only 127/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Pakistani batsman Badar Munir scored 50 off 27 balls and led the nation to a strong position. He made four sixes. Moin Aslam could score 33 while captain Nisar Ali made 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Moin Aslam made 33 runs and Nisar Ali, captain, contributed with 30 runs.

Ajay Teddy, the Indian bowler, got two wickets.

Later, the Indian team could score only 127 as the Pakistan bowlers left the Indian players stunned.

