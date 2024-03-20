Open Menu

Blind Cricket Tournament To Be Held On April 20

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Blind Cricket Tournament to be held on April 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) will organize a One-Day Blind Cricket Tournament in Peshawar from April 20 to 25 after Eid-al-Fitr.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said a total of five teams from across the country would feature in the tournament.

Teams from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad will participate in the event. The tournament will be played on a single league basis and each team will bowl 40 overs in the game, Sultan Shah, who is also President of World Blind Cricket Limited told APP.

He said Islamabad would be led by Nisar Ali Khan, while Badar Munir would captain Sindh. Balochistan will be led by Nimatullah, Punjab by Zafar Iqbal and Sanaullah would captain Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

