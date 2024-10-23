Open Menu

Blind Cricket Tourney Starts In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Under the auspices of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Blind Cricket Super League has started at here Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

President Bahawalpur Cricket Club For the Blind Usman Saeed told the media here that they were thankful to the Punjab government for extending cooperation in organizing blind cricket tournament here in Bahawalpur. “The participants of Blind Cricket Super League appreciate the provincial government for playing remarkable role in organising a tournament for blind cricketers here in Bahawalpur,” he said.

He said that cricket teams from other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh had also been participating in the tournament, adding that cricket teams from other regions of Punjab province would also participate in the Blind Cricket Super League. He revealed that Presidential Award Winner Cricketer, Masood Jaan would play his role as Coach. He added that final of the tournament would be played on October 28.

