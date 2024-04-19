Open Menu

Blind Cricket Trophy From April 20

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The one-day format National Tournament ‘A. S. Ali Blind Cricket Trophy (Season 2023-24)’ was set to take place in Peshawar from April 20 to 25.

The tournament was being organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) sports Department, said a press release.

The said event serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable talent of the visually impaired cricketers from all corners of the nation.

A total of five provincial teams including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad would compete for the coveted title, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination on the cricket field.

The teams would be led by captains, each bringing their leadership and expertise to the tournament.

Nisar Ali would captain Islamabad Team, Mohsin Khan will lead Punjab, Badar Munir will skipper Sindh, Naimat Ullah will lead Balochistan, while Sanauallah Marwat will captain Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The tournament would kick off with two matches on the opening day. The first match would see KP facing off against Islamabad at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, while Punjab will take on Sindh at the Peshawar Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

The opening ceremony of the Cricket Trophy National Tournament was scheduled to take place on April 20, at the Hayatabad Sports Complex Cricket Ground in Peshawar.

PBCC extends its gratitude to KP Sports Department and Peshawar Cricket Club of the Blind, for their invaluable support in making this event possible and looks forward to an exciting display of cricketing excellence.

