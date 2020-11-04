Blind Women Cricket Training Camp from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Aimed at providing access to girls with visual impairment in the game, the Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) was holding a "Blind Women Cricket Training Camp" from November 5 to 10 here.

The Australian High Commission in Pakistan was funding the camp which would last for six days, said a press release issued here.

Almost 30 girls from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan would be getting Blind Cricket Training and Coaching from four highly skilled Coaches and Trainers.

An exhibition match would also be played between the participants on November 10 which will be the final day of the camp.

PBCC was grateful to the Australian High Commission in Pakistan for its continued support for the development of Blind Women Cricket.