Blind Women Training Camp To Conclude On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

The training camp for the blind women cricketers would conclude on Tuesday with a demonstration match to be played here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The training camp for the blind women cricketers would conclude on Tuesday with a demonstration match to be played here on Tuesday.

The women players were being imparted training about batting, bowling, fielding and other techniques of the game in the ongoing training camp.

The selected blind women would have chance to represent Pakistan at international level, said a press release issued here.

A total of 27 women players from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were being trained by highly skilled coaches and trainers in the camp which commenced on November 5.

The Australian High Commission in Pakistan was funding the camp and Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed its gratitude to the High Commission for its continued support for the development of blind women cricketers. The aim of the training camp was to provide access to the female players with visual impairment towards sports.

More Stories From Sports

