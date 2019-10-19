Blow for Atletico as Felix suffers ankle injury

Joao Felix suffered a "bad twist" in his right ankle during Atletico Madrid's draw with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, his club confirmed

Felix was forced off in the final 10 minutes of the 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano and is now expected to miss Atletico's Champions League game at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

"Joao Felix had to withdraw from the field due to a bad twist in his right ankle," Atletico Madrid posted on Twitter after the game. "He will be tested soon."Felix, who joined Atletico for 126 million Euros from Benfica last summer, left his team with 10 men given coach Diego Simeone had already used all three of his substitutes.

Valencia's Dani Parejo equalised from a free-kick moments later, after Diego Costa had scored a penalty for Atletico in the first half.