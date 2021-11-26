UrduPoint.com

Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Blue Canyon Phuket Championship scores

Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72): 132 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THAI) 68-64 133 - John Catlin (USA) 65-68 134 - Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 66-68, Sihwan Kim (USA)68-66 136 - Kim Joohyung (KOR) 69-67137 - Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-69, Ben Leong (MYS) 69-68, Phachara Khongwatmai (THAI) 67-70, Ok Taehoon (KOR) 70-67138 - Travis Smyth (AUS) 73-65, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THAI) 70-68, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 69-69, Ian Snyman (RSA) 66-72, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-68

Related Topics

USA Phuket

Recent Stories

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

2 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.