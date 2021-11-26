Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab 57 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:12 PM
Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72)
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72): 132 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THAI) 68-64 133 - John Catlin (USA) 65-68 134 - Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 66-68, Sihwan Kim (USA)68-66 136 - Kim Joohyung (KOR) 69-67137 - Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-69, Ben Leong (MYS) 69-68, Phachara Khongwatmai (THAI) 67-70, Ok Taehoon (KOR) 70-67138 - Travis Smyth (AUS) 73-65, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THAI) 70-68, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 69-69, Ian Snyman (RSA) 66-72, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-68