Blue Jays' Ray, Brewers' Burnes Win Cy Young Awards

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray was named the American League's Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday as the Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes won the National League award.

Ray was a near-unanimous choice for the annual pitching honor, garnering 29 of the 30 first choice votes for a points total of 207 in a ballot conducted by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The 30-year-old Ray is the fourth Toronto pitcher in history to win the Cy Young following Pat Hentgen in 1996, Roger Clemens (1997 and 1998) and Roy Halladay in 2003.

Ray's award follows a season which saw him notch 13 wins with an earned run average of 2.84.

The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole finished second despite leading the league with 16 wins.

Cole received one first choice vote, and 29 second place votes on the BBWAA's preferential ballot for a points tally of 123.

Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox was a distant third in the balloting with 48 points.

In the National League voting, meanwhile, Burnes pipped the Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler to win by a slender 10-point margin under the BBWAA's scoring system.

Burnes and Wheeler both finished with the same number of first choice votes -- 12 each -- but Burnes had 151 points to Wheeler's 141 by virtue of more second choice votes.

Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers was third in the voting with 113 points after winning six first choice votes.

It is only the second time that the winner and runner-up have received the same number of first-place votes after the Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela and the Cincinnati Reds' Tom Seaver each garnered eight first-place votes in 1981.

Burnes is the first Brewers pitcher to win a National League Cy Young.

The 27-year-old from California finished the season with 11 wins -- nine fewer than the Dodgers' Julio Urias with 20 -- but led the NL with an ERA of 2.43 from just 167 total innings pitched.

