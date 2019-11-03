Blue Prize stuns Midnight Bisou in Breeders' Cup Distaff

Arcadia, United States, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Blue prize won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff on Saturday at Santa Anita to end even-money favorite Midnight Bisou's perfect season.

Midnight Bisou was gunning for an eighth win in eight starts in a 2019 campaign that started back in January.

Instead it was Blue Prize, giving trainer Ignacio Correas and jockey Joe Bravo their first Breeders' Cup wins as she notched a third win in six starts this year.

The 8-1 shot rallied from off the pace, pushing toward the lead through the turn as Midnight Bisou was left with a lot of ground to make up.

"She got out of the gate a little slower than I would have liked to," Bravo said. "Down the backside she got underneath me. I kind of looked at Mike Smith and Midnight Bisou, and it just looked like she wasn't doing what he wanted her to do.

"I was like, man. That got my excitement level going." It was another blow on the day for Midnight Bisou's jockey Smith, whose late move on even-money favorite Omaha Beach in the Dirt Mile also ended in a runner-up finish.

Smith took Midnight Bisou wide in the stretch as he tried to rally, but once again had too much to do.

Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress was third.