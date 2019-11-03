UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blue Prize Stuns Midnight Bisou In Breeders' Cup Distaff

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Blue Prize stuns Midnight Bisou in Breeders' Cup Distaff

Arcadia, United States, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Blue prize won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff on Saturday at Santa Anita to end even-money favorite Midnight Bisou's perfect season.

Midnight Bisou was gunning for an eighth win in eight starts in a 2019 campaign that started back in January.

Instead it was Blue Prize, giving trainer Ignacio Correas and jockey Joe Bravo their first Breeders' Cup wins as she notched a third win in six starts this year.

The 8-1 shot rallied from off the pace, pushing toward the lead through the turn as Midnight Bisou was left with a lot of ground to make up.

"She got out of the gate a little slower than I would have liked to," Bravo said. "Down the backside she got underneath me. I kind of looked at Mike Smith and Midnight Bisou, and it just looked like she wasn't doing what he wanted her to do.

"I was like, man. That got my excitement level going." It was another blow on the day for Midnight Bisou's jockey Smith, whose late move on even-money favorite Omaha Beach in the Dirt Mile also ended in a runner-up finish.

Smith took Midnight Bisou wide in the stretch as he tried to rally, but once again had too much to do.

Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress was third.

Related Topics

Man Lead Omaha January 2019 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

7 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

7 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

9 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

9 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.