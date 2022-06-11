UrduPoint.com

Blues Narrowly Beat Brumbies To Book Super Rugby Pacific Home Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Blues narrowly beat Brumbies to book Super Rugby Pacific home final

Attacking brilliance from Beauden Barrett carried the Auckland Blues to a desperate 20-19 semi-final win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday, setting up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific decider against the Canterbury Crusaders

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Attacking brilliance from Beauden Barrett carried the Auckland Blues to a desperate 20-19 semi-final win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday, setting up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific decider against the Canterbury Crusaders.

After conceding an early try to the Australian visitors, the Blues dominated the middle stages of the game before barely holding on over the closing minutes to record a 15th successive victory.

The top-qualifying Blues will return to Eden Park next week chasing their first full Super Rugby title since 2003 but they must overcome the competition's most decorated team in the final, after the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 20-7 in Christchurch on Friday.

Blues captain and All Blacks Test playmaker Barrett was comfortably the game's standout performer, defying slippery conditions to unleash his full array of skills, whether it was running, offloading or kicking.

He played a key hand in both his team's tries, to Hoskins Sotutu and Mark Telea, as they turned a 0-7 deficit into a 20-7 halftime lead.

He also pulled off a try-saving tackle on Brumbies fullback Tom Banks and nearly sealed victory near the end when he scythed through the defence and slid across the tryline, only narrowly failing to ground the ball.

It gave a lifeline to the Brumbies, who lifted considerably in the second spell, creating two tries off lineout drives to reserve hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

On both occasions they took advantage of the Blues having been reduced to 14 men through yellow cards -- to Kurt Eklund and Adrian Choat -- for dangerous tackles.

Related Topics

Christchurch Auckland Hoskins Lead Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between mil ..

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between militias

6 minutes ago
 HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

7 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

8 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

8 minutes ago
 Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-yea ..

Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-year deal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.