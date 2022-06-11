Blues narrowly beat Brumbies to book Super Rugby Pacific home final

Attacking brilliance from Beauden Barrett carried the Auckland Blues to a desperate 20-19 semi-final win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday, setting up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific decider against the Canterbury Crusaders

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Attacking brilliance from Beauden Barrett carried the Auckland Blues to a desperate 20-19 semi-final win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday, setting up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific decider against the Canterbury Crusaders.

After conceding an early try to the Australian visitors, the Blues dominated the middle stages of the game before barely holding on over the closing minutes to record a 15th successive victory.

The top-qualifying Blues will return to Eden Park next week chasing their first full Super Rugby title since 2003 but they must overcome the competition's most decorated team in the final, after the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 20-7 in Christchurch on Friday.

Blues captain and All Blacks Test playmaker Barrett was comfortably the game's standout performer, defying slippery conditions to unleash his full array of skills, whether it was running, offloading or kicking.

He played a key hand in both his team's tries, to Hoskins Sotutu and Mark Telea, as they turned a 0-7 deficit into a 20-7 halftime lead.

He also pulled off a try-saving tackle on Brumbies fullback Tom Banks and nearly sealed victory near the end when he scythed through the defence and slid across the tryline, only narrowly failing to ground the ball.

It gave a lifeline to the Brumbies, who lifted considerably in the second spell, creating two tries off lineout drives to reserve hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

On both occasions they took advantage of the Blues having been reduced to 14 men through yellow cards -- to Kurt Eklund and Adrian Choat -- for dangerous tackles.