Blundell, Tickner and Bracewell excited for first Pakistan tour

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th September, 2021) Eleven September is the date when New Zealand men’s national cricket team will land in Pakistan after 18 years and Blair Tickner, Dough Bracewell and Tom Blundell have made no secret of their excitement to be touring the country for the first time.

The historic tour of New Zealand to Pakistan will commence with the three One-Day Internationals at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, after which the two teams will play five T20 Internationals at Pakistan’s home of Cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Blair Tickner: “We are very excited to get to Pakistan and play on their wickets. It is a bit disappointing that we will be not be able to see the beautiful country as we are stuck in a bubble. But, we are looking forward to play cricket there.

”

Tom Blundell: “It is very exciting for us to tour Pakistan, as none of us has ever been there. I have heard it is a beautiful country. They are a very good white-ball team and I think this tour will be challenging for us, but it is an exciting opportunity for all of us to go there.

“It is really pleasing to see Pakistan play in front of their fans again and this experience is going to be very exciting for both sides. We have been playing in empty stadiums, but it will be very exciting to play in front of Pakistan fans.

Doug Bracewell: “Lads are excited for the tour. The results were disappointing for us here in Bangladesh but we are now looking forward to play in Pakistan.”