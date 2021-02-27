UrduPoint.com
BN Polo Face Diamond Paints In Ittehad Punjab Polo Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:59 PM

BN Polo face Diamond Paints in Ittehad Punjab Polo final

BN Polo will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground tomorrow (Sunday).

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik, top seven teams have featured in this 14-goal tournament, with each team consisting of two professional foreign players and top national players while two professional umpires officiating the duty of field umpires.

"After tough contests and enthralling encounters, top two teams, BN Polo and Diamond Paints, succeeded in qualifying for the main final, which is expected to be very exciting and action-packed."One of the finalist teams, BN Polo, comprises Babar Naseem, Raja Mikail Sami, Eulogio Celestino and Juan Maria Ruiz while other finalist team, Diamond Paints, includes Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zaveletta and Raul Laplacette.

