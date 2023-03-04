UrduPoint.com

BN Polo Face FG Polo In Final Of 2nd President Polo Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2023 | 08:12 PM

BN Polo face FG Polo in final of 2nd President Polo Cup

BN Polo will vie against FG Polo in the title clash of the prestigious 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :BN Polo will vie against FG Polo in the title clash of the prestigious 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi will grace the final as chief guest and will witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting final. This was announced by Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, Major Ali Taimur (R), sponsors Takmeel Square CEO Dr Kamran Fazal, Saira Fazal, Director Marketing Agha Ali Hussain and foreign players of all the teams were also present on the occasion.

Team BN Polo, one of the finalists, includes Baber Naseem, Roberto Arias, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while Team FG Polo, the other finalist side, includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and Raul Laplacette.

Maj Ali Taimur (R) said that the eight top teams in the tournament competed against each other for two weeks, after which the top two teams � BN Polo and FG Polo � qualified for the main final. He said that both the umpires are from England, while each team has two foreign players of Argentina, Spain and England.

Dr. Kamran Fazal, CEO of Sponsors Takmeel Square, said that he is very happy to promote and support the historic sport of Polo, the game of kings and knights. "Polo has been gaining popularity with each passing day and we will continue to support this beautiful game."

