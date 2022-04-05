UrduPoint.com

BN Polo, Kalabagh-Shahtaj Teams Victorious In Islamabad Club CT Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2022 | 08:46 PM

BN Polo, Kalabagh-Shahtaj teams victorious in Islamabad Club CT matches

Teams of BN Polo and Kalabagh-Shahtaj earned victories in the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 matches played here at Islamabad Club Polo Club Ground on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Teams of BN Polo and Kalabagh-Shahtaj earned victories in the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 matches played here at Islamabad Club Polo Club Ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, BN Polo team outsmarted Kalabagh Polo team by a huge margin of 10-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Baber Naseem emerged as heroes of the day from the winning team as they contributed with a sparkling hat-trick each while Haider Naseem converted one goal.

Kalabagh Polo team couldn't resist the BN Polo team attack and kept on conceding goals one after another, thus lost the opening match by 3-10. Salaar Malik and Abdullah scored one goal apiece for the losing side, which also had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day was identical to the first one as the winning side, Kalabagh-Shahtaj outpaced The Guards by same margin of 10-3.

Argentine's Guy Gibrat played the hero's role from team Kalabagh-Shahtaj as he was in sublime form and played outstanding polo with mallet and pony. He was top scorer with fabulous five goals while Asfandyar Khan fired in four fantastic goals and Sheikh Adil Waheed struck one goal.

The losing side, The Guards, couldn't compete well against the Kalabagh-Shahtaj and lost the match by 3-10. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Saqib Raheem scored one goal apiece from The Guards, which also had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

On Wednesday, the first match would be contested between The Guards and EFU-PAF at 3:15pm while the second game of the day, Kalabagh Polo team will play team Asean at 3:45pm here at the same venue.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Polo Same From Top

Recent Stories

After crisis, Spanish PM to meet Morocco's king

After crisis, Spanish PM to meet Morocco's king

33 seconds ago
 SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker ..

SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker's ruling: CJP

35 seconds ago
 Authorities Put High School in Pennsylvania on Loc ..

Authorities Put High School in Pennsylvania on Lockdown After Student Shot - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Scandinavian Countries May Vi ..

Foreign Ministers of Scandinavian Countries May Visit Kiev - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Muslim House ..

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Muslim Houses in India's Rajasthan state

2 minutes ago
 KMC names two flyovers, urban forest after persona ..

KMC names two flyovers, urban forest after personalities who served city of Kara ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.