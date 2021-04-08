Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG), the second meeting of the year, will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising COVID-19 cases

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG), the second meeting of the year, will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Some of the matters that will be discussed at the virtual session are:

i) Chairman and CEO’s reports

ii) Audit Committee’s report

iii) Updates from the Human Resource & Remuneration, Risk Management and Commercial Affairs Committees

iv) Discussion on Model Constitution of Cricket Clubs

v) Any other item(s)

The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting on Sunday through its usual channels.