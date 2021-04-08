UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Governors To Meet In A Virtual Session

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:04 PM

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG), the second meeting of the year, will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising COVID-19 cases

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG), the second meeting of the year, will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Some of the matters that will be discussed at the virtual session are:

i) Chairman and CEO’s reports

ii) Audit Committee’s report

iii) Updates from the Human Resource & Remuneration, Risk Management and Commercial Affairs Committees

iv) Discussion on Model Constitution of Cricket Clubs

v) Any other item(s)

The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting on Sunday through its usual channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves preventive measures during Rama ..

38 minutes ago

Thailand reports new COVID-19 case spike, total ca ..

56 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelensky to visit frontline after surge ..

58 seconds ago

Turkey blames EU for 'sofagate' scandal

59 seconds ago

New Zealand Temporarily Bans Entry of Travelers Fr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.