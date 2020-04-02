UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boateng Fined For Leaving Munich And Visiting Sick Son 'without Permission'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting sick son 'without permission'

Bayern Munich have fined defender Jerome Boateng for leaving the city "without permission", an act in breach of the strict rules of confinement imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich have fined defender Jerome Boateng for leaving the city "without permission", an act in breach of the strict rules of confinement imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to TVO television, the 31-year-old had left the city to visit his sick son and was involved in a minor road accident on Tuesday.

"Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club," said the German champions in a statement.

"Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home.

"These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with government directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities." Bayern did not specify the amount of the fine, which was being donated to local hospitals.

"I know it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club of my journey, but at the time, I was only thinking about my son," Boateng told Bild newspaper.

"He was not in good health. If a son calls his father, then of course I will go, whatever the time of day."

Related Topics

German Fine Visit Road Accident Munich TV From Government Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korean Air to suspend flights to Washington amid v ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi turns blue for Autism Awareness Mont ..

19 minutes ago

First day 100,000 youth registered with 'Corona Ti ..

2 minutes ago

WTA and ATP postpone all events until July 13

2 minutes ago

PIA 777 aircraft brings 14 tonnes safety equipment ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR donates fully equipped ambulances to KP

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.