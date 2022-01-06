Bochum sign Dutch striker Locadia

Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on Thursday signed Dutch striker Juergen Locadia on a free transfer for the rest of the season from Premier League club Brighton

Berlin, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on Thursday signed Dutch striker Juergen Locadia on a free transfer for the rest of the season from Premier League club Brighton.

The 28-year-old has scored six goals in 46 games for Brighton since 2018, but made just one Premier League appearance this season.

He already has Bundesliga experience, having spent the first half of 2019/20 on loan at Hoffenheim.

"I'm glad that the move to Bochum has worked out.

I'm curious about the team and looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga again," Locadia told the Bochum website.

"Having had little playing time recently, I naturally hope that this will change at VfL."Locadia scored 62 goals in 176 games for PSV Eindhoven before joining Brighton in 2018, then had loan spells at Hoffenheim and MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.

Mid-table Bochum host Wolfsburg on Sunday as the Bundesliga resumes this weekend after a two-week break.