Open Menu

Bodla Achieves 16th Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla has achieved another milestone as his 16th world record has been approved by the Guinness World Record.

Bodla said his 16th Guinness World Record for 'Most One-Leg Push-Ups in 30 seconds carrying 20 lbs Weight' has been officially approved.

“The reason it took three years to get approved is because Guinness had closed the 30-second record category at the time I made the attempt. However, they have now reinstated all previous record titles,” he told APP.

He said similarly, my Guinness World Record for 'Most Knuckle Push-Ups in One Minute,' which I attempted in 2015, has also been approved.

/395

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

48 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

22 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports