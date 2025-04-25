Bodla Achieves 16th Guinness World Record
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla has achieved another milestone as his 16th world record has been approved by the Guinness World Record.
Bodla said his 16th Guinness World Record for 'Most One-Leg Push-Ups in 30 seconds carrying 20 lbs Weight' has been officially approved.
“The reason it took three years to get approved is because Guinness had closed the 30-second record category at the time I made the attempt. However, they have now reinstated all previous record titles,” he told APP.
He said similarly, my Guinness World Record for 'Most Knuckle Push-Ups in One Minute,' which I attempted in 2015, has also been approved.
/395
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain6 minutes ago
-
Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record6 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea3 hours ago
-
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health3 hours ago
-
Barcelona out to prove Clasico superiority in Copa del Rey final7 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win21 hours ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today22 hours ago
-
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 2029?22 hours ago
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records22 hours ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India23 hours ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records2 days ago
-
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping2 days ago