Bodla achieves Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla has successfully achieved the Guinness World Record of the most push-ups in an hour.

Bodla said he attempted the record with one leg raised carrying a 60lb pack.

"My 14th Guinness World Record that was attempted in UAE has been officially approved," he told APP.

He said this record was previously held by Alejandro Soler of Spain with 320 reps.

He is a world champion of push-ups and has 76 Guinness World Record Titles. When I broke the record in UAE, official record was 300. But later he got it 320 before my approval from Guinness. So officially I broke his record with the 534 reps upon approval from Guinness," Bodla claimed.

/395