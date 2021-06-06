Bodla becomes Elite ISSA trainer

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani martial artist and holder of multiple Guinness World Records Ahmad Amin Bodla has become an Elite Trainer of the International sports Sciences Association (ISSA) USA.

Bodla has completed certifications including Certified Personal Trainer, Specialist in Strength and Conditioning, Youth Fitness Trainer and Weight Management Specialist. "I had enrolled ISSA courses in August 2019 with the aim to learn scientific training and coaching methods. Now I am among the top Strength and Conditioning coaches in Pakistan.

The credit goes to my parents for their unconditional support," he told APP.

Bodla was the founder of Mashfitt Martial Arts school at Lahore which has produced many international medalists and record holders for Pakistan since 2017. Bodla said that all these modern training methods have been deployed in Mashfitt to prepare our young athletes for International Competitions. Some of Bodla's Guinness World Records includes full contact punches for 18,188 times in an hour holding 1 kilogram of weight in each hand and striking 852 kicks in three minutes.

