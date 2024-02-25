Bodla Breaks His 14th Guinness World Record
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistani top martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla broke his 14th Guinness World Record on in Pakistan Association Dubai. Ahmad Bodla performed 534 one leg push ups carrying 60 Pounds on back in one hour. The previous Guinness World Record was 300, Bodla told APP.
This category was introduced by Guinness World Records in 2023 and the minimum target to achieve the record was 300.
Bodla nearly doubled it and he was currently world's number one in three Guinness World Record categories of the world, 355 kicks in one minute, 801 kicks in three minutes and 6970 kicks in one hour.In addition to this Bodla has held 10 more Guinness World Records in the past decade.
