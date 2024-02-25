Open Menu

Bodla Breaks His 14th Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Bodla breaks his 14th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistani top martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla broke his 14th Guinness World Record on in Pakistan Association Dubai. Ahmad Bodla performed 534 one leg push ups carrying 60 Pounds on back in one hour. The previous Guinness World Record was 300, Bodla told APP.

This category was introduced by Guinness World Records in 2023 and the minimum target to achieve the record was 300.

Bodla nearly doubled it and he was currently world's number one in three Guinness World Record categories of the world, 355 kicks in one minute, 801 kicks in three minutes and 6970 kicks in one hour.In addition to this Bodla has held 10 more Guinness World Records in the past decade.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dubai Top

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

19 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

19 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

23 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports