Body builders flex muscles for DG Khan, South Punjab, Mr. Olympia titles

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Over 45 body builders from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions flexed their muscles in contests held at DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif Wednesday to win titles of Mr. South Punjab, Mr. Olympia and Mr. DG Khan.

Special advisor to CM Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, and chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak witnessed the events as special guests and distributed prizes among the winners.

Thirty (30) body builders from fifteen registered gymnasiums of DG Khan district participated in Mr. DG Khan contest that was won by Umair Jamil of Taunsa Sharif to claim the tile and received Rs 15000 cash prize.

Body builder Muhammad Younis, Danish Iqbal from Bahawalpur division who won the contest to claim the title of Mr. South Punjab and Umair Jamil of DG Khan division who claimed the title of Junior Mr. South Punjab were given motorcycles as prize.

Mr. South Punjab contest was held at Taunsa while Mr. and Junior Mr. DG Khan and Mr. Olympia contests were held in DG Khan.

Divisional sports officer Ata Ur Rahman, AC Taunsa Muhammad Yousuf, and three times winner of Mr. Asia title Yahya Butt besides president Body Building Association Mir Shafiq Awan and Tahir Leghari were also present.