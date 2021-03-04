Body building competition on Friday

Body building competition 2021 will be held here on Friday (March 05) to select Mr. & Junior Mr. Faisalabad Master & Physique

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Body building competition 2021 will be held here on Friday (March 05) to select Mr. & Junior Mr. Faisalabad Master & Physique.

The competition will be held at 3 p.m. in Naz Cinema at Jhumra Road where President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javed along with MPA Mian Tahir Jameel will witness the final event as guests of honor.

FCCI will sponsor the body building competition in order to promote healthy activities of body building among youth, said Akbar Malik Chairman Body Building Standing Committee of the chamber on Thursday.