Open Menu

Body Of Chinese Mountaineer Recovered

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Body of Chinese mountaineer recovered

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Saturday said the body of Chinese mountaineer Guan Jing has been recovered and brought to the mortuary at CMH Skardu.

According to Karrar Haidri, Senior Vice President ACP, Guan Jing born on September 7, 1987 died due to a head injury caused by falling rocks while descending K2.

The evacuation was carried out by Army Aviation, which transported the body by helicopter from Concordia. 

Earlier, a team of mountaineers had attempted the recovery on foot after poor weather conditions had grounded helicopter operations.

Guan Jing tragically passed away on August 12, 2025, a day after successfully summiting K2 with her group in Gilgit Baltistan. Her body was later found between 100 and 150 meters above the Advanced Base Camp, at an altitude of around 5,400 meters.

At 8,611 meters, K2 is known as one of the world’s most dangerous and technically challenging mountains, with a fatality rate far higher than that of Mount Everest.

Karrar Haidri confirmed the recovery and conveyed his deepest condolences to Guan Jing’s family, friends, and the international mountaineering community, calling her loss deeply tragic.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

3 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

4 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

4 hours ago
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

7 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

7 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

8 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports