Body Of Chinese Mountaineer Recovered
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Saturday said the body of Chinese mountaineer Guan Jing has been recovered and brought to the mortuary at CMH Skardu.
According to Karrar Haidri, Senior Vice President ACP, Guan Jing born on September 7, 1987 died due to a head injury caused by falling rocks while descending K2.
The evacuation was carried out by Army Aviation, which transported the body by helicopter from Concordia.
Earlier, a team of mountaineers had attempted the recovery on foot after poor weather conditions had grounded helicopter operations.
Guan Jing tragically passed away on August 12, 2025, a day after successfully summiting K2 with her group in Gilgit Baltistan. Her body was later found between 100 and 150 meters above the Advanced Base Camp, at an altitude of around 5,400 meters.
At 8,611 meters, K2 is known as one of the world’s most dangerous and technically challenging mountains, with a fatality rate far higher than that of Mount Everest.
Karrar Haidri confirmed the recovery and conveyed his deepest condolences to Guan Jing’s family, friends, and the international mountaineering community, calling her loss deeply tragic.
