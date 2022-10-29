UrduPoint.com

Bodybuilding Coaching, Fitness Course On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Bodybuilding coaching, fitness course on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The 9th Bodybuilding Coaching, Fitness Course for awareness about nutrition and steroids and ban on substance and anti-doping will be held on Sunday at Shazli E-Library, Punjab Sports board, Ferozepur Road Lahore.

The course is being organized by Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) to create awareness about training modes, nutrition and prevention of steroids in sports, President of PBBF Sh. Farooq Iqbal said in a statement on Saturday.

Abdul Jawad, Commissioner FBR and Chairman PBBF will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Waqas Ali Mahmood, chief patron PBBF and Secretary school education, Government of Punjab will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Sunday FBR

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

46 minutes ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

1 hour ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

3 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.