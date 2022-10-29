Bodybuilding coaching, fitness course on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The 9th Bodybuilding Coaching, Fitness Course for awareness about nutrition and steroids and ban on substance and anti-doping will be held on Sunday at Shazli E-Library, Punjab Sports board, Ferozepur Road Lahore.

The course is being organized by Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) to create awareness about training modes, nutrition and prevention of steroids in sports, President of PBBF Sh. Farooq Iqbal said in a statement on Saturday.

Abdul Jawad, Commissioner FBR and Chairman PBBF will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Waqas Ali Mahmood, chief patron PBBF and Secretary school education, Government of Punjab will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

/932