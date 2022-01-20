UrduPoint.com

Bodybuilding Competitions In March

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Bodybuilding competitions in March

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) would be holding a series of competitions in March at Lahore.

According to the President, Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal the competitions including 70th Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan, 70th Mr & Jr Mr Punjab & National Championship 2022, Mr Fitness Physique & Mr Classic Physique & Mr Master Bodybuilding Contests 2022 would be held in Lahore in March.

"All the affiliated Units, Gym Owners, Coaches and Bodybuilders are informed that 70th Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan, 70th Mr & Jr Mr Punjab & National Championship 2022, Mr Fitness Physique & Mr Classic Physique & Mr Master Bodybuilding Contests 2022 will be held on March 5 and 6 in Lahore," he said.

