Bodybuilding competitions in March

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) would be holding a series of competitions in March at Lahore.

According to the President, Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal the competitions including 70th Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan, 70th Mr & Jr Mr Punjab & National Championship 2022, Mr Fitness Physique & Mr Classic Physique & Mr Master Bodybuilding Contests 2022 would be held in Lahore in March.

"All the affiliated Units, Gym Owners, Coaches and Bodybuilders are informed that 70th Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan, 70th Mr & Jr Mr Punjab & National Championship 2022, Mr Fitness Physique & Mr Classic Physique & Mr Master Bodybuilding Contests 2022 will be held on March 5 and 6 in Lahore," he said.