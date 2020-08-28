UrduPoint.com
Bodybuilding Competitions To Be Held In February Next Year

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) would be holding back-to-back tournaments in February next year, as to give time to the athletes who could not prepare properly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown

"Competitions including Mr Pakistan, Mr Junior Pakistan and National Junior Bodybuilding Championships will be held in February next year. The purpose of holding bodybuilding competitions in February next year was that the players who could not train for five months due to the coronavirus can now get time to prepare themselves," President PBBF Sheikh Farooq Iqbal told APP.

To a question Sheikh Farooq Iqbal thanked the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza for providing a grant of Rs1.

5 million to the federation. "This shows the government's commitment towards sports by providing financial support to the federations," he said.

He said the federation was also holding the bodybuilding coaching course and seminar on September 18 in Lahore. "Instructions have been issued to all the concerned associations and institutions in this regard," he said.

He said the purpose of the seminar was to provide awareness to the participants about new bodybuilding laws, techniques and harmful health effects of illicit drugs on human body.

"Athletes and coaches wishing to participate in the course can register their Names with the federation," he said.

