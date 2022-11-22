UrduPoint.com

Bodybuilding Contest 2022 On December 18

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Bodybuilding Contest 2022 on December 18

As part of the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations, a Bodybuilding Contest 2022 would be held on December 18 in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :As part of the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations, a Bodybuilding Contest 2022 would be held on December 18 in Lahore.

According to Farooq Iqbal, President of, the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), all affiliated units, gym owners and coaches, and Bodybuilders have been informed in this regard.

The 71st Mr and Jr.

Mr Lahore and Lahore Division, 3rd Master Mr. Lahore, 3rd Classic Physique Mr. Lahore and 6th Mr. Fitness Physique Contests would be held in the mega event.

The weighing of the competition would be held on December 16 at Max Fitness Center and Gym in Lahore while the prejudging will be held on December 17 at Mehfil theatre, Abbot Road, Lahore. Meanwhile the final would take place on December 18.

