ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Bodybuilding Championships and contests would be held in Lahore from March 3 to 5.

According to President of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Farooq Iqbal, the competitions include the 71st MR & JR, MR.

Pakistan, and National Championship 2023, Mr Fitness Physique (Pakistan), Mr Classic Physique (Pakistan), Mr Master (Pakistan), Jr, Mr Punjab Bodybuilding, 1st Mr, Jr Mr Super Lahore, 71st Mr, Jr, Mr Punjab, 1st Mr, Jr, Mr Super Lahore 2023 and Bodybuilding Contests 2023.

He said all affiliated Units, gym owners, coaches and Bodybuilders about the mega-events. "The weighing will be held on March 3r at Max Fitness Center and Gym, Islampura, Lahore.

The prejudging would take place on March 4 at Mehfil Theatre, Abbot Road, Lahore," he said.

Iqbal said the final would be held on March 5 at Mehfil theatre, Abbot Road, Lahore.