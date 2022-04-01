UrduPoint.com

Bogey-free 65 Lifts Scotland's Knox To Texas Open Lead

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Bogey-free 65 lifts Scotland's Knox to Texas Open lead

Los Angeles, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Russell Knox, seeking his first US PGA Tour title in six years, fired a bogey-free, seven-under par 65 on Friday to seize the first-round lead at the Texas Open.

The 36-year-old from Scotland reeled off four consecutive birdies on the back nine at TPC San Antonio to grab a one-stroke lead over Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard.

England's Aaron Rai and Americans Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy and JJ Spaun shared third on 67.

"Thrilled with the round," said Knox, who set an early target and remained atop the board when the day ended. "I took care of business off the tee, which was nice." Knox, ranked 169th, shared sixth at the Players Championship earlier this month, his best showing of the season.

He's not qualified for the Masters but would secure a spot at Augusta National next week with a victory.

"I would love to win and get to play next week," Knox said. "It would be the biggest bonus of the year. But I'm quite happy to sit on the couch with my dog next week, too. I say that, but I'm going to try my hardest to finish first this week." Knox won the 2015 WGC Shanghai title, the 2016 PGA Travelers Championship and his most recent title at the 2018 Irish Open on the DP World Tour.

Knox birdied the first hole after dropping his approach inside three feet, sank a 13-foot birdie putt at the fifth and chipped in a 60-foot birdie effort at the par-3 seventh.

He also chipped within inches of the cup for par saves at six and nine.

"Just a couple of those good luck moments starting the round got my momentum nice," Knox said. "Those were the key parts that allowed me to kind of settle into the back nine and have some easier birdies." Knox began his birdie run with an eight-foot putt at the 12th and added a seven-footer at the par-3 13th, a bunker blast to two feet and tap-in at the par-5 14th and a 17-foot putt from the fringe at 15.

"That was one of those kind of bonus birdies that you need when you're going to have a good day," Knox said of his final birdie.

"It's nice. I've practiced hard and I'm starting to see some benefits." Hojgaard, who started on the back nine, was in position to snag the early lead before closing with a double bogey at the ninth.

"It was the best I've putted for a long time and that just builds some confidence," Hojgaard said. "I felt I could be aggressive on the greens." The 21-year-old Dane made five birdies and an eagle in an eight-hole span from the 12th through first, rolled in a 37-foot birdie putt at the sixth but was way left off the par-4 ninth tee and needed five to reach the green to fall behind Knox.

"That was a bit annoying, but it happens," Hojgaard said.

Hojgaard has won three times on the DP World Tour, most recently at last year's European Masters.

Related Topics

World Business San Antonio Shanghai Nice Lead Eagle Augusta Ireland Denmark Cuban Peso Turkish Lira 2016 2015 2018 From Best Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

8 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

8 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

8 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.