Bogut booed again but Australia close on World Cup quarters

Nanjing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Andrew Bogut was branded "the ultimate professional" after he was booed in an 82-76 win over the Dominican Republic to put Australia on the brink of the Basketball World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, a key member of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship-winning roster in 2015, has been heckled and jeered throughout Australia's successful campaign by Chinese fans angry with a barbed comment about national swimming hero Sun Yang.

There was more of the same in Nanjing, but centre Bogut is relishing it and has not been afraid to fan the flames with sarcastic tweets referring to his "Chinese fans".

Bogut had the last laugh once more, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Boomers made it four wins out of four to close on a spot in the last eight.

Asked about the opprobrium directed at Bogut while in China, Australia's coach Andrej Lemanis said: "You'll have to speak to Andrew about that.

"He's the ultimate professional and has the ability to impact us in a positive manner." "We appreciate what he does for this group and are thankful to have him. We enjoy the way he plays," Lemanis added.

The Australians were pushed all the way by the Dominicans, who have defied expectations despite being the joint-shortest team at the 32-nation tournament.

Patty Mills, the San Antonio Spurs guard who has called this Australian team the country's best ever, was once more central to the win, leading the scoring with 19 points. He also had nine assists.

Australia are hoping to finally break their unwanted record of never getting beyond the quarter-finals in 11 previous World Cup appearances.

Bogut has been targeted by home fans in China after he tweeted in July: "Swimmers who medal vs Sun Yang should break the podiums with hammers." The tweet, which garnered thousands of interactions, was a cheeky reference to China's triple Olympic champion missing a doping test after a vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer.

Sun was the subject of podium protests by some fellow swimmers -- notably Australia's Mack Horton -- at the world championships in South Korea in July.

Also in the second round on Saturday, the Czech Republic ran out comfortable 93-71 winners over Brazil.

Tomas Satoransky of the Chicago Bulls drilled 20 points, along with seven rebounds and nine assists, to inspire the Czechs to an impressive triumph.

Holders the United States play Greece and their NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo later Saturday.