UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boks Braced For 'slippery' Wales In World Cup Semi

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:05 PM

Boks braced for 'slippery' Wales in World Cup semi

Party-poopers South Africa will need to be at their very best to overturn recent history against Wales in this weekend's World Cup semi-final, scrum-half Faf de Klerk warned on Wednesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Party-poopers South Africa will need to be at their very best to overturn recent history against Wales in this weekend's World Cup semi-final, scrum-half Faf de Klerk warned on Wednesday.

Warren Gatland's side represent a clear and present danger to South Africa's title hopes, the Welsh having beaten the two-time world champions in five of their previous six meetings following years of Springboks dominance.

To avoid slipping on a potential banana skin, de Klerk promised the Boks would come out firing in Yokohama on Sunday after ending the fairytale run of hosts Japan with a 26-3 mauling of the tournament darlings last weekend.

"It's definitely going to be a slippery one," said the pint-sized scrum-half with the flowing blonde locks.

"But as a team we're more in tune with how they want to play. Whoever you play in a World Cup semi-final, they're going to pose threats -- not just Wales. Any team could be a bogey team on the day. We're just going to have to be up for it." De Klerk added: "It's going to be a massive battle in the air. It's going to come down to three or four moments." South Africa, who have failed to reach the World Cup final since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2007, finished behind defending champions New Zealand in Pool B after losing 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opening game.

But assistant coach Mzwandile Stick insisted the Springboks were coming to the boil nicely after that early wake-up call.

"We were guilty in that New Zealand game of not converting our opportunities into points," he said, promising a more clinical performance against Wales, who edged 14-man France 20-19 in their quarter-final.

- 'Suffocate teams' - "We're expecting a tough battle against Wales, especially with their kicking game," added Stick.

"Wales are a territory-driven team and always suffocate teams -- they don't allow them to come into their half. It's going to be key for us that when we get our opportunities, we convert them.

"If you look at (Gareth) Davies at nine and guys like (Liam) Williams and (Dan) Biggar -- these are guys who've been around. They've got a lot of experience." But Stick tipped explosive wingers Makazole Mapimpi, who has bagged 13 tries in 12 Tests, including two against Japan, and Cheslin Kolbe (seven in 13) to terrorise the Welsh, noting: "Makazole has always been one of the best finishers in the game." Kolbe, who has been playing on a sore ankle since South Africa's third pool game against Italy two weeks ago, should be fit to play, added Stick.

With the winners set to face New Zealand or England in the final, Stick also weighed in on the "spy-gate" row that erupted when England coach Eddie Jones claimed team officials had spotted a hidden camera filming their training.

England assistant coach John Mitchell, a Kiwi and former New Zealand boss, suggested the secret sleuths had been sent by the All Blacks.

"I find it stupid to do it," said Stick. "You're not only fooling yourself, or cheating the people around you. You're cheating to the world.

"I don't think we will ever do something like that," he added. "It's not part of what we stand for as South Africans."

Related Topics

Firing World France Biggar Yokohama Mitchell Wales Italy Japan South Africa New Zealand Sunday All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Nearly 1 in 2 (47%) Pakistanis claim that Biryani ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing her imag ..

27 minutes ago

Accountability Court rejects Maryam Nawaz's plea t ..

43 minutes ago

Pentagon chief visits Iraq as US quits northern Sy ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

President meets delegation of Japan-Pakistan Parli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.